التشخيص الرسمي لإصابة فارغا نجم منتخب المجر

🇭🇺🏥 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Barnabás Varga broke several bones in his face and suffered concussion during the game vs Scotland.



He will most likely undergo surgery and will spend the night in hospital, Hungarian FA confirm.



Sending strength to him. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/E1QxdL0rBE