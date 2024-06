تطور جديد في صفقة انتقال نجم ريال مدريد إلى الاتحاد السعودي

🚨❌ #Nacho - #AlIttihad, no chance.



👎 The management of the 🇸🇦 club confirms that it's not interested in the 🇪🇸 CB and will move for other players in this role.



📑 The list of priorities will be drawn up with the new coach. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/AIsvJ417sc