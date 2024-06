تفاصيل عرض الاتحاد السعودي لضم نجم أتالانتا

🚨✅ #AlIttihad made an official offer to #Lookman - as his agent confirmed.



📌 The 🇸🇦 club also approached #Atalanta for the 🇳🇬 player.



💰 The details of the proposal:

🔹 $10,5m/season for the striker;

🔹 $30m for the 🇮🇹 club.



🗣️ Talks are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/GWYH6fKiW8