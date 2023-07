روبرتو فيرمينو يكمل الجزء الأول من الفحوصات الطبية في الأهلي السعودي

Roberto Firmino has completed 1st part of medical tests as new Al Ahli player, as expected. 🚨🟢🇸🇦 #AlAhli



Former Liverpool star now set to check and sign all documents, club statement will be the next step.



Bobby will join Édou Mendy at Al Ahli.



Here we go confirmed. ✅ pic.twitter.com/rLmNQeLYyM