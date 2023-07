نادي النصر في محادثات متقدمة للتعاقد مع سيكو فوفانا من لانس

Al Nassr are prepared to sign all documents for Marcelo Brozovic deal... and then work to complete Seko Fofana deal with RC Lens. 🟡🔵🇸🇦 #transfers



Brozovic will be the next signing; Fofana talks are very advanced waiting on final details. Al Nassr delegation, in France now. pic.twitter.com/bU9LxMBKH7