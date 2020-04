سوشيال ميديا الرياضة: أوزيل يطلق مسابقة جديدة للبقاء في المنزل.. إبراهيموفيتش يتحدى بوغبا

View this post on Instagram

To make sure you are really staying at home, I'm inviting you all to my #M1Ö jersey challenge: send me your pictures with my jerseys via personal message or tag me in a story from home and I'll repost or retweet them on my social media. ???????? The pictures I like the most can win an invitation for 2 people to my box for one of our next @Arsenal public home matches. ???????? Other prizes will be 3 signed editions of my autobiography 'Gunning for Greatness' and 3 signed M10 caps and shirts! Competition runs until April 13th 2020. #StayHomeSaveLives