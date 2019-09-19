فرانس فوتبول تستحدث جائزة الكرة الذهبية لأفضل حارس مرمى في العالم

أعلنت مجلة ”فرانس فوتبول“ الفرنسية، الخميس، تفاصيل حفل جائزة الكرة الذهبية للعام 2019، والتي تقام سنويًا في العاصمة باريس.

وأوضحت المجلة أنها قررت منح جائزة جديدة، وهي الكرة الذهبية لأفضل حارس مرمى في العالم، تحت اسم ”ليف ياشين“ الحارس الأسطوري لمنتخب الاتحاد السوفيتي سابقًا.

وأصبح عدد جوائز ”فرانس فوتبول“ 4 جوائز، وهي: جائزة الكرة الذهبية للرجال، جائزة الكرة الذهبية للسيدات، جائزة كوبا لأفضل لاعب صاعد، وأخيرًا جائزة ياشين لأفضل حارس مرمى.

وقررت ”فرانس فوتبول“ تعيين المهاجم الإيفواري ديديه دروغبا لاعب نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي ومنتخب كوت ديفوار السابق، كسفير لجائزة العام 2019.

وأشارت المجلة الفرنسية إلى أن الإعلان عن أسماء المرشحين سيكون يوم 21 أكتوبر المقبل، من خلال الحسابات الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لـ“فرانس فوتبول“ وصحيفة ”ليكيب“.

وحدد القائمون على الجائزة يوم 2 ديسمبر، موعدًا لتقديم الجوائز على مسرح ”شاتليه“ الشهير في العاصمة باريس.

Change of scenery for the 64th ceremony of the Ballon d’Or, which will take place in the evening of the Monday December 2nd in the beautiful setting of the @theatrechatelet #ballondor pic.twitter.com/6uiorU3phh

— france football (@francefootball) September 19, 2019