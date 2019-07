نادي ليفربول يعلن رسميًا تعاقده مع هارفي إليوت

View this post on Instagram

I am so happy to be able to announce that I have signed for @LiverpoolFC To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red! ???? I can’t wait to get started and it will be a truly special feeling to pull the famous red jersey on. I’ll work as hard as I possibly can for the club and I feel Anfield is the perfect place for me to develop and progress as a player. #LFC #YNWA ⚽️