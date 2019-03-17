أناني وطماع.. ردود فعل غاضبة بعد أداء محمد صلاح خلال مباراة ليفربول وفولهام في الدوري الإنجليزي (صور)

المصدر: أحمد نبيل - إرم نيوز

صبّ عدد من جماهير نادي ليفربول غضبهم على النجم المصري محمد صلاح عقب الفوز الصعب 2/1 على فولهام، ووصفوه بأنه ”أناني وطمَّاع“.

وسجل المتألق ساديو ماني هدفًا، وتسبب  بركلة جزاء ليقود ليفربول للفوز بصعوبة على مضيفه فولهام، وتصدر الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.

وبدا أن فريق المدرب يورغن كلوب سيعاني من يوم محبط بعدما أدرك رايان بابل التعادل لفولهام بعد خطأ دفاعي من فيرجيل فان ديك، لكن البديل جيمس ميلنر سجل هدف الفوز من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 81.

وصنع ساديو ماني فرصة خطيرة لصلاح، هداف الدوري الموسم الماضي، ليهدرها مهاجم روما السابق في الدقائق الأخيرة.

وقفز ليفربول إلى صدارة الدوري برصيد 76 نقطة من 31 مباراة وبفارق نقطتين عن مانشستر سيتي حامل اللقب، وصاحب المركز الثاني الذي خاض 30 مباراة فقط، وتتبقى له مباراة مؤجلة.

ورغم سعادة جماهير ليفربول بالانتصار والصدارة، إلا أن صحيفة ”ميرور“ البريطانية رصدت بعض الانتقادات التي وجهتها جماهير ”الريدز“ إلى النجم المصري بسبب العديد من الفرص التي أهدرها، وغيابه عن هز الشباك للمباراة السابعة على التوالي في كافة المسابقات.

ووصف جيمي كاراغر مدافع ليفربول السابق أداء صلاح بأنه ”أناني وطمّاع“، وذلك خلال تعليقه على المباراة لإحدى القنوات التلفزيونية، واتفق مع جماهير ليفربول التي عبّرت عن غضبها من صلاح عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

