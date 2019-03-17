أناني وطماع.. ردود فعل غاضبة بعد أداء محمد صلاح خلال مباراة ليفربول وفولهام في الدوري الإنجليزي (صور)

صبّ عدد من جماهير نادي ليفربول غضبهم على النجم المصري محمد صلاح عقب الفوز الصعب 2/1 على فولهام، ووصفوه بأنه ”أناني وطمَّاع“.

وسجل المتألق ساديو ماني هدفًا، وتسبب بركلة جزاء ليقود ليفربول للفوز بصعوبة على مضيفه فولهام، وتصدر الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.

وبدا أن فريق المدرب يورغن كلوب سيعاني من يوم محبط بعدما أدرك رايان بابل التعادل لفولهام بعد خطأ دفاعي من فيرجيل فان ديك، لكن البديل جيمس ميلنر سجل هدف الفوز من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 81.

وصنع ساديو ماني فرصة خطيرة لصلاح، هداف الدوري الموسم الماضي، ليهدرها مهاجم روما السابق في الدقائق الأخيرة.

وقفز ليفربول إلى صدارة الدوري برصيد 76 نقطة من 31 مباراة وبفارق نقطتين عن مانشستر سيتي حامل اللقب، وصاحب المركز الثاني الذي خاض 30 مباراة فقط، وتتبقى له مباراة مؤجلة.

ورغم سعادة جماهير ليفربول بالانتصار والصدارة، إلا أن صحيفة ”ميرور“ البريطانية رصدت بعض الانتقادات التي وجهتها جماهير ”الريدز“ إلى النجم المصري بسبب العديد من الفرص التي أهدرها، وغيابه عن هز الشباك للمباراة السابعة على التوالي في كافة المسابقات.

ووصف جيمي كاراغر مدافع ليفربول السابق أداء صلاح بأنه ”أناني وطمّاع“، وذلك خلال تعليقه على المباراة لإحدى القنوات التلفزيونية، واتفق مع جماهير ليفربول التي عبّرت عن غضبها من صلاح عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

As much as I love salah he needs to stop being greedy! Several times he could of passed it to players in goal scoring or creating opportunities but instead he goes to shoot or turns into a danger i hope in the summer we sign a creative midfielder — Ollie James (@Olliejames11) ١٧ مارس ٢٠١٩

Salah wasn’t greedy at any point last season, the front 3 being unselfish was the backbone to our success. You can be the best player in the world but if you don’t use your team you’re average, look at Messi. He makes several passes sometimes before he eventually scores. — Top Of The Kop (@TOTKHQ) ١٧ مارس ٢٠١٩

Some thoughts: Salah’s desperation makes him selfish & it nearly cost us the win. Klopp needs to have a word. VVD is human. Alisson has so little to do he gets sloppy. Mane & Robbo excellent. Divock really effective when he came on. YNWA — Susan Stirrup (@Nasustir) ١٧ مارس ٢٠١٩

Salah is becoming too selfish. Needs talking to — #19 (@bondz1e) ١٧ مارس ٢٠١٩

Salah is close to being top 5 players in the world. But he has to iron out weaknesses to get there. Needs to work on his demeanour and attitude when it’s not going his way. Too selfish and too desperate to score today. #LFC — David Comerford ⚽️???? (@Dave_Comerford) ١٧ مارس ٢٠١٩

Salah had a shocker. He’s trying too hard for this record, which is making him selfish — Peter Baldwin (@peterdbaldwin1) ١٧ مارس ٢٠١٩

Salah needs to pass, acknowledge that your cold infront of goal and pass the ball, starting to look greedy — Jordan Emanuel (@jordvnemanuel) ١٧ مارس ٢٠١٩

Frustrating watching Salah in that game. Clearly desperate for a goal, but could’ve done with being less selfish #FULLIV — Chester City LFC (@chestercityLFC) ١٧ مارس ٢٠١٩