قضية العنصرية ضد رحيم سترلينغ تتصاعد

حدد نادي تشيلسي هوية مشجعه الذي أساء إلى رحيم سترلينغ جناح مانشستر سيتي في فوز البلوز على حامل لقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، يوم السبت الماضي.
وقال تشيلسي إنه أبلغ اسم مشجعه إلى الشرطة للتحقيق معه؛ بعدما راجع لقطات مصورة بعد مزاعم بشأن توجيه أحد مشجعيه لألفاظ عنصرية إلى الدولي الإنجليزي.
وانتشر مقطع فيديو عبر الإنترنت لمشجع يصيح أمام سترلينغ عندما توجه لإحضار الكرة خلف المرمى، لكن الدولي الإنجليزي رد على الاساءة بابتسامة.
وذهب سترلينغ لإحضار الكرة من جانب الملعب، خلال الشوط الأول حيث تعرض لإساءة عنصرية.
وكجزء من التحقيق تقوم السلطات بجمع اللقطات المتوفرة بما في ذلك الصوت الذي ربما تم التقاطه في الملعب، لكن لم يتم اعتقال أي شخص حتى الآن.
وتحدث لاعب ليفربول السابق بنفسه عن الواقعة قائلًا: “فيما يتعلق بما قيل في مباراة تشيلسي كما ترون من خلال ردة فعلي، كان عليّ أن أضحك لأنني لا أتوقع أي تحسن”.
وقال سترلينغ (24 عامًا) أيضًا إنه يعتقد أن اللاعبين السود واللاعبين البيض لا يعاملون بشكل متساوٍ من قبل وسائل الإعلام، وإنه يعتقد أن الصحف ساعدت في “إثارة العنصرية والسلوك العدواني”.
Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.