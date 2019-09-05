وفاة ابن البرازيلي كافو خلال مباراة لكرة القدم

قالت صحيفة ”أس“ الإسبانية، إن دانيلو ابن النجم البرازيلي السابق كافو، تُوفِّي إثر إصابته بأزمة قلبية أثناء لعبه مباراة لكرة القدم رفقة أصدقائه وبعض أفراد عائلته في إقامة العائلة في ساو باولو.
وبحسب تقارير إعلامية برازيلية، فإن دانيلو، الابن الأكبر لكافو، ويبلغ من العمر 30 عامًا، كان يلعب كرة القدم، وبعد تعرضه لأزمة قلبية نقل للمستشفى، لكنه توفي بعد ذلك.
وكافو، والد دانيلو، من أبرز لاعبي البرازيل في التاريخ، وكان قائدًا للمنتخب البرازيلي خلال الفوز بكأس العالم 2002 في كوريا الجنوبية واليابان.
وقدّم الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم ”يويفا“، وأندية ساو باولو وريال مدريد وميلان التعزية لكافو.
Everyone at UEFA wishes to send their sincerest condolences to Cafu following the passing of his son, Danilo.
The thoughts of the whole football world are with you and your family at this tragic time.
— UEFA (@UEFA) September 5, 2019
Our @officialcafu has lost his son, Danilo. It’s with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times ????
Marcos, in questo momento di profonda tristezza ogni rossonero è con te e la tua famiglia. Il nostro abbraccio va a voi ????
— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 5, 2019
El Real Madrid C. F. expresses its deep regret at the passing of Danilo, the son of Brazilian football legend @officialcafu.
The club wishes to convey its condolences to Cafú and his family and shares in his grief in these difficult moments.
— Real Madrid C.F. ???????????????? (@realmadriden) September 5, 2019