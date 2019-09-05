وفاة ابن البرازيلي كافو خلال مباراة لكرة القدم

قالت صحيفة ”أس“ الإسبانية، إن دانيلو ابن النجم البرازيلي السابق كافو، تُوفِّي إثر إصابته بأزمة قلبية أثناء لعبه مباراة لكرة القدم رفقة أصدقائه وبعض أفراد عائلته في إقامة العائلة في ساو باولو.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية برازيلية، فإن دانيلو، الابن الأكبر لكافو، ويبلغ من العمر 30 عامًا، كان يلعب كرة القدم، وبعد تعرضه لأزمة قلبية نقل للمستشفى، لكنه توفي بعد ذلك.

وكافو، والد دانيلو، من أبرز لاعبي البرازيل في التاريخ، وكان قائدًا للمنتخب البرازيلي خلال الفوز بكأس العالم 2002 في كوريا الجنوبية واليابان.

وقدّم الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم ”يويفا“، وأندية ساو باولو وريال مدريد وميلان التعزية لكافو.

Everyone at UEFA wishes to send their sincerest condolences to Cafu following the passing of his son, Danilo.

The thoughts of the whole football world are with you and your family at this tragic time.

— UEFA (@UEFA) September 5, 2019