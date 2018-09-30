توقف مباراة رينجرز وليفنغستون في الدوري الإسكتلندي بعد إصابة مساعد الحكم بجرح في رأسه (فيديو وصور)

المباراة انتهت بفوز ليفنغستون 1/0

المصدر: رويترز

توقفت مباراة ليفنغستون وضيفه غلاسكو رينجرز، في إطار مباريات الجولة السابعة من الدوري الإسكتلندي الممتاز، مؤقتًا اليوم الأحد بعد إلقاء الجماهير أحد المقذوفات من المدرجات باتجاه مساعد الحكم.

وخضع الحكم، الذي كان يقف أمام جماهير الضيوف، للعلاج من جرح قطعي في مؤخرة رأسه.

واستكمل آخر نصف ساعة من المباراة التي حسمها ليفنغستون بالفوز 1/0، ليتقدم على فريق المدرب ستيفن جيرارد وسيلتيك حامل اللقب باحتلاله المركز الثالث في الترتيب.

