توقف مباراة رينجرز وليفنغستون في الدوري الإسكتلندي بعد إصابة مساعد الحكم بجرح في رأسه (فيديو وصور)

توقفت مباراة ليفنغستون وضيفه غلاسكو رينجرز، في إطار مباريات الجولة السابعة من الدوري الإسكتلندي الممتاز، مؤقتًا اليوم الأحد بعد إلقاء الجماهير أحد المقذوفات من المدرجات باتجاه مساعد الحكم.

وخضع الحكم، الذي كان يقف أمام جماهير الضيوف، للعلاج من جرح قطعي في مؤخرة رأسه.

واستكمل آخر نصف ساعة من المباراة التي حسمها ليفنغستون بالفوز 1/0، ليتقدم على فريق المدرب ستيفن جيرارد وسيلتيك حامل اللقب باحتلاله المركز الثالث في الترتيب.

Footage here of the Rangers fan throwing a missile which hits the assistant on the head at Livingston. Disgraceful stuff.pic.twitter.com/tyvYpY26Ki — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) ٣٠ سبتمبر ٢٠١٨

Can see here, rangers fan throwing something at the linesman, leading to him needing medical treatment. Embarrassing. #Rangers #Livingston pic.twitter.com/ENsiMwJyBV — Tony Samaras (@DalrympleDemon) ٣٠ سبتمبر ٢٠١٨

Assistant referee hit by object thrown from crowd during Livingston-Rangers https://t.co/V11di9FkO3 pic.twitter.com/ZBsSx90mmJ — 123 Sports Betting (@123_Sports_Bet) ٣٠ سبتمبر ٢٠١٨