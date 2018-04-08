نقل متسابق للمستشفى إثر حادث في سباق باريس (صور وفيديو)

المصدر: رويترز

نُقل المتسابق البلجيكي مايكل غولارتس إلى المستشفى بعد تعرّضه لإصابة إثر حادث اصطدام في سباق باريس-روبيه للدراجات في فرنسا اليوم الأحد.

وقال فريق فيرانداس الذي ينافس له الرياضي البلجيكي في بيان إن “مايكل غولارتس تعرّض لحادث واُضطر للخروج من السباق، نُقل إلى المستشفى ولا مزيد من التفاصيل الآن”.

وأظهرت صور تلفزيونية غولارتس (23 عامًا) أثناء تلقيه عناية طبية على يد طواقم الإسعاف على جانب الطريق.

