نقل متسابق للمستشفى إثر حادث في سباق باريس (صور وفيديو)

نُقل المتسابق البلجيكي مايكل غولارتس إلى المستشفى بعد تعرّضه لإصابة إثر حادث اصطدام في سباق باريس-روبيه للدراجات في فرنسا اليوم الأحد.

وقال فريق فيرانداس الذي ينافس له الرياضي البلجيكي في بيان إن “مايكل غولارتس تعرّض لحادث واُضطر للخروج من السباق، نُقل إلى المستشفى ولا مزيد من التفاصيل الآن”.

وأظهرت صور تلفزيونية غولارتس (23 عامًا) أثناء تلقيه عناية طبية على يد طواقم الإسعاف على جانب الطريق.

BREAKING : rider Michael Goolaerts had a cardiac arrest and is on the way to the hospital #ParisRoubaix2018 #Goolaerts pic.twitter.com/o01lrbSp99

Terrible news coming from #ParisRoubaix: after his crash, Michael Goolaerts (@Snipercycling) has been intubated and helped with a defibrillator after a cardiac arrest. More news later when they comes ???????? pic.twitter.com/agg9XVYuFo

— Fabio – cyclingideas (@cyclingideas_) ٨ أبريل، ٢٠١٨