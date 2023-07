بسبب منتخبي السعودية وفرنسا.. هيرفي رينارد يحقق إنجازًا تاريخيًا

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩:

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Argentina



𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩:

France 2-1 Brazil



Hervé Renard becomes the first manager to win a match at both the men’s and women’s World Cup 🧠 pic.twitter.com/qcgzPdUcas