نصير مزراوي "مُحبط" من وضعه في بايرن ميونخ

Mazraoui: “I feel forgotten. The situation is disappointing. I'm no longer 2nd or 3rd option in my position - but 3rd or 4th”. 🚨🔴 #FCBayern



"If the situation stays like this, that's not what I want. And not what I deserve. I’ll fight — then we will see”, he has told Bild. pic.twitter.com/2k7adJGWtf