ميسي ينهي موسمه مع إنتر ميامي بالخسارة أمام شارلوت

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi for Inter Miami debut season:



👕 14 Games

🏅 8 Wins

⚽️ 11 Goals

🎯 5 Assists

🏆 Leagues Cup

🥅 3 Freekick Goals

⭐️ 11 Man Of The Match Awards

✅ Inter Miami's Top Scorer This Season

✅ Top Scorer Of Leagues Cup 2023



GOAT ! 🐐👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2U6WIr2nlR