مباراة فرنسا ضد الأرجنتين.. هاتريك مبابي يدخله تاريخ كأس العالم

This is the first time since 1970 that TWO players have been directly involved in 9+ World Cup goals in a single tournament:



1970

🇩🇪 13 - Gerd Müller

🇧🇷 10 - Pelé



2022

🇫🇷 9 - Kylian Mbappé

🇦🇷 9- Lionel Messi



And we're not finished yet.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VCq5HJBvFF