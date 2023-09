تقرير: جواو فيليكس خفض راتبه للنصف من أجل إتمام انتقاله إلى برشلونة

❗João Félix has reduced his salary by half to be able to join Barcelona. His salary at Atlético Madrid was €14m gross.



In addition he extended his contract with Atleti to help them with amortization and make the move to Barça possible.#FCB 🇵🇹



