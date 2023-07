الهلال يقدم عرضا للتعاقد مع ميتروفيتش نجم فولهام

✅🚨🔵🇸🇦 EXCLUSIVE: @Alhilal_FC sent an offer to Fulham worth €40M to sign Alexander Mitrovic and offered him an annual salary of €25M.



🤔 The player is seriously considering accepting the @Alhilal_FC offer.



✍️ #TFUpdatesWithOlt pic.twitter.com/BYtOxMappL