أبرز طلبات الهلال في سوق الانتقالات

🚨🧘‍♂️ #AlHilal will have a quiet transfer market this summer.



👌 Jesus is fully satisfied with the squad that broke the record of wins in football history and didn't ask for big changes.



📃 The 🇸🇦 club only looking for players Under 20 to complete the foreigners' list. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/kWjTw3E4yl