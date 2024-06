الأهلي السعودي يفاضل بين مدافعيه الأجانب للاستغناء عن أحدهم

🚨↩️ #AlAhli are looking to part ways with at least one CB between Merih #Demiral and Roger #Ibanez.



📃 The 🇸🇦 club wants to make room in the foreigners' list: to date, the 🇹🇷 player is considered the easiest option to sell. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/FnYYUAyTr1