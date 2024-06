ستيفانو بيولي على رأس المرشحين لقيادة نادي الاتحاد السعودي

🚨🟡⚫️ EXCL: Stefano Pioli, one of the three main options to be new Al Ittihad manager.



Al Ittihad are discussing three candidates and Pioli has been included in the shortlist after leaving AC Milan.



↪️🇦🇷 Marcelo Gallardo will leave Al Ittihad. pic.twitter.com/zDU990XmAG