فابريزيو رومانو: برشلونة يقترب من تجديد عقد لامين يامال

Lamine Yamal will sign new contract at Barcelona in the summer, no doubts — the agreement is imminent. New deal will be valid until June 2026. 🔵🔴✨ #FCB



Xavi: “The renewal of Lamine Yamal is going very well, it is under control. He wants to be here, I’m calm about it”. pic.twitter.com/SHqRHCoEOi