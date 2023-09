آلاف المحتجين بنيويورك يدشنون "أسبوع المناخ"

The @CANRacCanada Secretariat is on the ground for New York #ClimateWeek and #UNGA78.



Today we are with thousands in NY and around the world marching to ask leaders to #EndFossilFuels #FastFairForever through a Just Transition. The energy is 🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/4qDASt0eEZ