نائبة جمهورية داعمة لترامب تقارن لقاح كورونا بـ"شارة" فرضها النازيون على اليهود

اندلع جدل جديد اليوم الثلاثاء، محوره نائبة داعمة للرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب في الكونغرس الأمريكي بعد مقارنتها ”شهادة اللقاح“ ضد ”كورونا“، بالوصم الذي اعتمده النازيون مع اليهود، ما حمل رؤساءها على توبيخها بشدة.
وغردت مارجوري تايلور غرين: ”يحصل الموظفون الملقحون على شعار التطعيم تمامًا كما أرغم النازيون اليهود على وضع الشارة الصفراء“، مستشهدة بمقال تحدث عن ”سوبرماركت“، حيث تظهر شارات أن الموظفين تم تطعيمهم ضد فيروس ”كوفيد-19″، وبالتالي لم يعد القناع إلزاميًا بالنسبة لهم اعتبارا من هذا الأسبوع.
Well hate freedom media would you look at this story.
It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth.
Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you.
This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star.
This is disgusting!https://t.co/YIttsMRaW9
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021
وأضافت النائبة ”أن شهادات اللقاح وإلزامية وضع الكمامات تخلق تمييزًا بحق الأشخاص غير الملقحين الذين يثقون بجهازهم المناعي في مواجهة فيروس فرصنا في النجاة منه تصل إلى 99%“، وأودى فيروس كورونا بأكثر من 590 ألف شخص في الولايات المتحدة.
Pretty soon it will be..
“We only hire vaccinated people, show your vax papers.”
“We only admit vaccinated students, show your vax papers.”
“These bathrooms are only for vaccinated people, show your vax papers.”
Then..
…scan your bar code or swipe your chip on your arm.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021
وحيال الاستياء، الذي عبر عنه بعض الصحفيين وبينهم فتاة نجا أهلها من المحرقة، قالت ”لم أقارنه قط بالمحرقة، فقط بالتمييز ضد اليهود خلال السنوات الأولى للنازيين“.
I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years.
Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me.
Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people.
Why aren’t they? https://t.co/z1zotvegg9
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021
وأضافت ”كفوا عن تحوير تصريحاتي“ متوجهة إلى جايك شرمان من ”بانشبول نيوز“، الذي كتب: ”لا أريد إعطاء أصداء لهذه التصرفات الحمقاء، لكن بصفتي يهوديًا أشعر بأنني مضطر لاؤكد كم هذا الأمر مثير للاشمئزاز، قتل النازيون 6 ملايين يهودي“.
You are a liar. Stop twisting my words.
If you care about people NOT being discriminated against or being treated unequally then you would use your platform to be against vaccine passports.
Instead you are all in for this sick Socialism just like good little state run media. https://t.co/6ToR5TSuAA
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021
وبينما كان الجدل يحتدم، أصدر زعيم الجمهوريين في مجلس النواب كيفن مكارثي بيانًا شديد اللهجة بحق هذه النائبة، التي غالبًا ما تثير جدلًا.
وكتب: ”مارجوري على خطأ وتعمدها المقارنة بين أهوال الهولوكوست ووضع الكمامة أمر مؤسف، المحرقة هي أفظع مآسي التاريخ، واضطرارنا اليوم إلى الاستمرار في التأكيد على ذلك مقلق للغاية“.
Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling.
Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.
My full statement: https://t.co/KnliN3YbJ2
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 25, 2021