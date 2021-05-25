أخبار

نائبة جمهورية داعمة لترامب تقارن لقاح كورونا بـ"شارة" فرضها النازيون على اليهود
تاريخ النشر: 25 مايو 2021 19:26 GMT
تاريخ التحديث: 25 مايو 2021 19:40 GMT

المصدر: أ ف ب

اندلع جدل جديد اليوم الثلاثاء، محوره نائبة داعمة للرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب في الكونغرس الأمريكي بعد مقارنتها ”شهادة اللقاح“ ضد ”كورونا“، بالوصم الذي اعتمده النازيون مع اليهود، ما حمل رؤساءها على توبيخها بشدة.

وغردت مارجوري تايلور غرين: ”يحصل الموظفون الملقحون على شعار التطعيم تمامًا كما أرغم النازيون اليهود على وضع الشارة الصفراء“، مستشهدة بمقال تحدث عن ”سوبرماركت“، حيث تظهر شارات أن الموظفين تم تطعيمهم ضد فيروس ”كوفيد-19″، وبالتالي لم يعد القناع إلزاميًا بالنسبة لهم اعتبارا من هذا الأسبوع.

وأضافت النائبة ”أن شهادات اللقاح وإلزامية وضع الكمامات تخلق تمييزًا بحق الأشخاص غير الملقحين الذين يثقون بجهازهم المناعي في مواجهة فيروس فرصنا في النجاة منه تصل إلى 99%“، وأودى فيروس كورونا بأكثر من 590 ألف شخص في الولايات المتحدة.

وحيال الاستياء، الذي عبر عنه بعض الصحفيين وبينهم فتاة نجا أهلها من المحرقة، قالت ”لم أقارنه قط بالمحرقة، فقط بالتمييز ضد اليهود خلال السنوات الأولى للنازيين“.

وأضافت ”كفوا عن تحوير تصريحاتي“ متوجهة إلى جايك شرمان من ”بانشبول نيوز“، الذي كتب: ”لا أريد إعطاء أصداء لهذه التصرفات الحمقاء، لكن بصفتي يهوديًا أشعر بأنني مضطر لاؤكد كم هذا الأمر مثير للاشمئزاز، قتل النازيون 6 ملايين يهودي“.

وبينما كان الجدل يحتدم، أصدر زعيم الجمهوريين في مجلس النواب كيفن مكارثي بيانًا شديد اللهجة بحق هذه النائبة، التي غالبًا ما تثير جدلًا.

وكتب: ”مارجوري على خطأ وتعمدها المقارنة بين أهوال الهولوكوست ووضع الكمامة أمر مؤسف، المحرقة هي أفظع مآسي التاريخ، واضطرارنا اليوم إلى الاستمرار في التأكيد على ذلك مقلق للغاية“.

