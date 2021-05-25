نائبة جمهورية داعمة لترامب تقارن لقاح كورونا بـ"شارة" فرضها النازيون على اليهود

اندلع جدل جديد اليوم الثلاثاء، محوره نائبة داعمة للرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب في الكونغرس الأمريكي بعد مقارنتها ”شهادة اللقاح“ ضد ”كورونا“، بالوصم الذي اعتمده النازيون مع اليهود، ما حمل رؤساءها على توبيخها بشدة.

وغردت مارجوري تايلور غرين: ”يحصل الموظفون الملقحون على شعار التطعيم تمامًا كما أرغم النازيون اليهود على وضع الشارة الصفراء“، مستشهدة بمقال تحدث عن ”سوبرماركت“، حيث تظهر شارات أن الموظفين تم تطعيمهم ضد فيروس ”كوفيد-19″، وبالتالي لم يعد القناع إلزاميًا بالنسبة لهم اعتبارا من هذا الأسبوع.

Well hate freedom media would you look at this story.

It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth.

Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you.

This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star.

This is disgusting!https://t.co/YIttsMRaW9

