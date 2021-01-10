10 يناير

قتلى وجرحى في إطلاق نار بلوس أنجلوس (فيديو)

قتل شخص وأصيب 6 أشخاص آخرين، في هجوم مسلح وإطلاق نار وقع في منطقة (Fickett Market)، لم تتضح تفاصيله بعد.

المصدر: إرم نيوز

قتل شخص وأصيب 6 أشخاص آخرين، في هجوم مسلح وإطلاق نار وقع في منطقة (Fickett Market)، لم تتضح تفاصيله بعد.

وهرعت قوات الأمن وفرق الطوارئ والدفاع المدني إلى مكان إطلاق النار، بحسب ما أظهرته مقاطع مصورة تداولتها منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.