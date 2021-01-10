قتلى وجرحى في إطلاق نار بلوس أنجلوس (فيديو)

قتل شخص وأصيب 6 أشخاص آخرين، في هجوم مسلح وإطلاق نار وقع في منطقة (Fickett Market)، لم تتضح تفاصيله بعد.
BREAKING: Newschopper4 over the scene of a shooting in #BoyleHeights. LAFD and LAPD says multiple people shot. We are working to gather more information. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/8QT0SKjhSp
— Katherine Picazo (@KatNBCLA) January 10, 2021
وهرعت قوات الأمن وفرق الطوارئ والدفاع المدني إلى مكان إطلاق النار، بحسب ما أظهرته مقاطع مصورة تداولتها منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
Reports of seven people shot and one killed in #LosAngeles. pic.twitter.com/21NQYJb8Dq
— Indesist (@indesist) January 10, 2021