عصيان داخل سجن في روسيا (فيديو وصور)

قالت وكالة الأنباء الروسية ”تاس“ اليوم السبت، إن شخصا قتل في اندلاع عصيان داخل سجن في مقاطعة إيركوتسك مساء يوم أمس الجمعة.

Important video- very begining if the riot. Police Special Operation forces are entering prison camp and open automatic fire. You could also hear explosions … pic.twitter.com/3p9Ut362yf — Vera Mironova (@vera_mironov) April 10, 2020

وأضافت تاس أن السجناء ادعوا أنهم تعرضوا لمعاملة سيئة وشرعوا في عصيان داخل سجن في مدينة أنغارسك الواقعة في المقاطعة.

Inmates say that the riot started because of this guy- he was beaten and chocked by prison guards last night and it was the last drop for everyone in that prison camp. Such events happend there regularly. pic.twitter.com/o5jkfojIIS — Vera Mironova (@vera_mironov) April 10, 2020

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو على تويتر قيام السجناء بإضرام النار داخل السجن حيث تدخلت قوات الأمن التي سيطرت على الوضع بعد جهود طويلة حسب السلطات الروسية.

According to Russian law enforcement they are at least partially in control of the prison now… Also one inmate hanged himself on the prison doors :’( pic.twitter.com/LkCk7cyVUj — Vera Mironova (@vera_mironov) April 10, 2020

Looks like riot is over and police is controlling prison camp pic.twitter.com/dZ9PAfRreR — Vera Mironova (@vera_mironov) April 10, 2020

Video of the burning prison camp pic.twitter.com/E7sA8IxWFq — Vera Mironova (@vera_mironov) April 10, 2020

وقال المسؤول في منطقة إيركوتسك، فيكتور إجناتنك إن السجن يضم 850 نزيلا.

وأضاف إجناتنك أن 350 من السجناء شاركوا في العصيان.

Video of the beating of inmates after police took control of the prison camp pic.twitter.com/k7gwFNp9d7 — Vera Mironova (@vera_mironov) April 11, 2020

Here are pictures from the prison, morning after the riot pic.twitter.com/bFEowaDg7x — Vera Mironova (@vera_mironov) April 11, 2020