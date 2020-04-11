 عصيان داخل سجن في روسيا (فيديو وصور) – إرم نيوز‬‎

عصيان داخل سجن في روسيا (فيديو وصور)

المصدر: فريق التحرير

قالت وكالة الأنباء الروسية ”تاس“ اليوم السبت، إن شخصا قتل في اندلاع عصيان داخل سجن في مقاطعة إيركوتسك مساء يوم أمس الجمعة.

وأضافت تاس أن السجناء ادعوا أنهم تعرضوا لمعاملة سيئة وشرعوا في عصيان داخل سجن في مدينة أنغارسك الواقعة في المقاطعة.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو على تويتر قيام السجناء بإضرام النار داخل السجن حيث تدخلت قوات الأمن التي سيطرت على الوضع بعد جهود طويلة حسب السلطات الروسية.

وقال المسؤول في منطقة إيركوتسك، فيكتور إجناتنك إن السجن يضم 850 نزيلا.

وأضاف إجناتنك أن 350 من السجناء شاركوا في العصيان.

