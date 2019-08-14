إصابة عدد من رجال الأمن بإطلاق نار في مدينة فيلادلفيا الأمريكية (فيديو)

أصيب عدد من رجال الشرطة في إطلاق نار من قبل مسلحين بمدينة فيلادلفيا بولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية.

وأفادت قناة ”الحرة“ الأمريكية، عبر حسابها في ”تويتر“، بأن عددًا من ضباط شرطة فيلادلفيا أصيبوا في الهجوم.

وأضافت القناة أن ”هناك وجودًا ضخمًا للشرطة في منطقة وقوع الهجوم.

Armored vehicle pulls up outside the structure where Philadelphia officers engage with at least one suspect in a shooting incident. Several officers have been injured, according to Philadelphia police. https://t.co/tqr65o3lIP pic.twitter.com/y1e43QStIv — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2019

وشهدت أمريكا هذا الشهر، سلسلة هجمات دموية، إذ قتل وجرح عشرات الأشخاص في حوادث إطلاق نار متفرقة بولايات تكساس وأوهايو وإلينوي.

ففي الرابع من آب/ أغسطس الجاري، قتل 20 شخصًا، وأصيب 26 آخرين بجروح، في إطلاق نار جماعي بمدينة إل باسو، في تكساس، فيما قتل مسلح 9 أشخاص بمدينة ”دايتون“ في أوهايو، وأصاب 16 آخرين.

وفي اليوم نفسه أصاب مسلح يستقل سيارة 7 أشخاص أثناء تجمعهم في متنزه غرب مدينة شيكاغو في إلينوي.