شاهد بالفيديو.. لحظة انفجار في حفل يهودي بلندن خلّف 30 إصابة

قالت صحيفة إكسبرس البريطانية اليوم الخميس، إن نحو 30 شخصًا أصيبوا في أعقاب انفجار مَوْقد خلال احتفالات بمناسبة عيد يهودي في لندن.
وأضافت الصحيفة أن الانفجار، الذي وقع في ستامفورد هيل بشمال لندن، ربما نجم عن هاتف محمول.
وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو وصور تناقلها رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لحظة وقوع الانفجار، وحضور طواقم الإسعاف إلى موقع الحادث.
