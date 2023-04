عقوبات تستهدف تاجر الألماس والتحف ناظم أحمد لتمويله "حزب الله"

Reward up to $10 Million



40 years ago today, Hizballah bombed the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, killing scores of people.



Help us disrupt Hizballah's finances.



Nazen Ahmad is a major Hizballah financier. Have info on him? Send us your tip.



You could be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/ikBYwQky3u