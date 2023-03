هالاند يحرز "هاتريك" جديدا ويحطم المزيد من الأرقام القياسية مع مانشستر سيتي

6 - Erling Haaland has scored more hat-tricks in all competitions this season (6) than every other Premier League player combined (5).



6 - Erling Haaland

1 - Mohamed Salah

1 - Ivan Toney

1 - Son Heung-min

1 - Phil Foden

1 - Leandro Trossard



