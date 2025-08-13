3 علامات تحذيرية تدل على سرطان الجلد.. لا تهملها

What Does Skin Cancer Look Like? #signs Source: @cammchapman_ Skin cancer can develop in ways that are easy to miss if you don’t know what to look for, which is why recognising the warning signs is so important. Changes in the skin that should raise concern include new growths that don’t go away, spots or moles that change in size, shape, or colour, and sores that don’t heal. Other red flags include irregular borders on a mole, multiple colours within the same lesion, or an area that becomes itchy, tender, or bleeds without clear reason. While not every skin change is cancer, getting suspicious areas checked early can make a huge difference—skin cancer is far more treatable when caught in its early stages. The “ABCDE” rule can help you remember what to watch for: Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Colour variation and Evolving over time. Being proactive and getting prompt medical advice means you can address any potential problems before they have the chance to spread. #cancer #skin #health