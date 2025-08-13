3 علامات تحذيرية تدل على سرطان الجلد.. لا تهملها

حذّر طبيب بريطاني من تجاهل بعض التغيرات الجلدية التي قد تكون مؤشرا على الإصابة بـسرطان الجلد، مؤكدا أن الاكتشاف المبكر يزيد فرص الشفاء بشكل كبير.
وأوضح الدكتور سرمد مزهر، عبر مقطع فيديو نشره على منصة "تيك توك"، أن من أبرز العلامات التي تستدعي استشارة الطبيب:
What Does Skin Cancer Look Like? #signs Source: @cammchapman_ Skin cancer can develop in ways that are easy to miss if you don’t know what to look for, which is why recognising the warning signs is so important. Changes in the skin that should raise concern include new growths that don’t go away, spots or moles that change in size, shape, or colour, and sores that don’t heal. Other red flags include irregular borders on a mole, multiple colours within the same lesion, or an area that becomes itchy, tender, or bleeds without clear reason. While not every skin change is cancer, getting suspicious areas checked early can make a huge difference—skin cancer is far more treatable when caught in its early stages. The “ABCDE” rule can help you remember what to watch for: Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Colour variation and Evolving over time. Being proactive and getting prompt medical advice means you can address any potential problems before they have the chance to spread. #cancer #skin #health♬ Dreamy Girl - Headphone Chill Girl
وبحسب صحيفة "ميرور" البريطانية، أضاف أن هناك مؤشرات أخرى مقلقة، مثل الشامات التي تكبر باستمرار، أو التي تكون حوافها لؤلؤية، أو التي تنزف أو تتقشر، أو التي تسبب الحكة أو الألم دون سبب واضح.
ونصح بالالتزام بقاعدة ABCDE لفحص الشامات: عدم التماثل، عدم انتظام الحدود، اختلاف اللون، القطر الكبير، والتطور مع مرور الوقت.
وتوصي هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية (NHS) بمراجعة الطبيب فورًا عند ملاحظة أي شامة متغيرة في الحجم أو اللون أو الشكل، أو عند ظهور علامات جديدة غير مألوفة على الجلد، أو مناطق داكنة تحت الأظافر لم تنتج عن إصابة.
ووفق الإحصاءات، يُسجَّل في المملكة المتحدة سنويًا نحو 17,500 حالة إصابة جديدة بسرطان الجلد الميلانيني، ما يجعله خامس أكثر أنواع السرطان شيوعا في البلاد.