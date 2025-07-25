علامات تدل على إصابتك باضطراب نفسي.. لا تتجاهلها

نتنياهو: ندرس الآن مع أمريكا خيارات بديلة لاستعادة الرهائن وإنهاء حكم حماس
شارك استشاري الطب النفسي الدكتور والأستاذ الجامعي أحمد حنكير، فيديو في صفحته على منصة تيك توك، خمس علامات شائعة قد تشير إلى الإصابة باضطراب نفسي، محذرًا من تجاهل هذه الإشارات التحذيرية.
وفي الفيديو، أوضح حنكير أن أولى هذه العلامات هي السلوك المتلاعب، حيث يظهر بعض المصابين بالاضطراب النفسي بمظهر الأشخاص الصادقين والجذابين لاكتساب الثقة، لكنهم في الواقع يسعون لاستغلال نقاط ضعف الآخرين، ما يؤدي في النهاية إلى إنهاكهم عاطفيًا.
العلامة الثانية تتمثل في الإحساس المفرط بأهمية الذات، إذ يرى هؤلاء الأشخاص أنفسهم أعلى من القواعد والأخلاق المتعارف عليها، معتبرين أنفسهم استثناءً من القوانين التي تنطبق على الجميع.
@profahmedhankir
5 Signs of #ADHD in Adults ADHD isn’t just a childhood condition—and in adults, the symptoms can be a lot more subtle. Clinically, ADHD is grouped into three core symptom clusters: 1. Inattention 2. Hyperactivity 3. Impulsivity Let’s break that down with 5 real signs you might notice in adulthood: Sign 1: Restlessness or difficulty relaxing (Hyperactivity) You might feel constantly “on edge” or like you can’t switch off—even when sitting still. Your leg’s bouncing, your mind’s racing, and relaxation feels impossible. Sign 2: Interrupting others or finishing their sentences (Impulsivity) It’s not that you’re rude—you just blurt things out before thinking, or cut people off without meaning to. You realize it afterwards, but in the moment it feels automatic. Sign 3: Making impulsive decisions (Impulsivity) You might suddenly change jobs, book a trip, or make a huge purchase without fully thinking it through. Later, you’re left wondering, “Why the hell did I do that?” Sign 4: Difficulty paying close attention to details (Inattention) You miss things—important things. Like appointments, deadlines and meetings. Forms? Emails? They become a blur. It’s mentally exhausting. Sign 5: Starting tasks but not finishing them (Inattention + Impulsivity) You start one task, then jump to another, and another… and end up with five open tabs and nothing finished. It’s not laziness—it’s how your brain processes attention and motivation. Just because you relate to some of these doesn’t mean you have ADHD. But if they’re persistent and impact your daily life, it’s worth speaking to a mental health professional for a formal assessment.♬ Last Hope - Steve Ralph
أما السمة الثالثة، فهي غياب الندم أو الشعور بالذنب، حيث أكد حنكير أن بعض المصابين بالاضطراب قد يؤذون الآخرين بالكذب أو الخداع أو الخيانة، دون أن يُظهروا أي مشاعر ندم أو خجل.
وأضاف أن من أبرز السمات أيضًا السحر السطحي والكاريزما الزائفة، حيث يظهر البعض بمظهر ساحر وذكي في البداية، لكن هذا الانطباع لا يلبث أن يزول مع مرور الوقت، كاشفًا عن شخصية فارغة ومقلقة.
وأشار في ختام حديثه إلى أن الافتقار إلى التعاطف من السمات الأساسية، مبينًا أن بعض المصابين قد يتصرفون بقسوة شديدة تجاه الآخرين، ويلقون باللوم على الضحية بدلاً من تحمّل مسؤولية أفعالهم.
وقد تفاعل العديد من المستخدمين مع الفيديو، حيث كتب أحدهم: "والدي مُشخّص باضطراب نفسي، وأول ما تعلمته هو أنه لا يمكن تغييره"، بينما علق آخر قائلاً: "يا إلهي... هذا يُشبهني تماماً"، وقال ثالث: "أعرف شخصاً تنطبق عليه هذه الصفات تمامًا".