علامات تدل على إصابتك باضطراب نفسي.. لا تتجاهلها

5 Signs of #ADHD in Adults ADHD isn’t just a childhood condition—and in adults, the symptoms can be a lot more subtle. Clinically, ADHD is grouped into three core symptom clusters: 1. Inattention 2. Hyperactivity 3. Impulsivity Let’s break that down with 5 real signs you might notice in adulthood: Sign 1: Restlessness or difficulty relaxing (Hyperactivity) You might feel constantly “on edge” or like you can’t switch off—even when sitting still. Your leg’s bouncing, your mind’s racing, and relaxation feels impossible. Sign 2: Interrupting others or finishing their sentences (Impulsivity) It’s not that you’re rude—you just blurt things out before thinking, or cut people off without meaning to. You realize it afterwards, but in the moment it feels automatic. Sign 3: Making impulsive decisions (Impulsivity) You might suddenly change jobs, book a trip, or make a huge purchase without fully thinking it through. Later, you’re left wondering, “Why the hell did I do that?” Sign 4: Difficulty paying close attention to details (Inattention) You miss things—important things. Like appointments, deadlines and meetings. Forms? Emails? They become a blur. It’s mentally exhausting. Sign 5: Starting tasks but not finishing them (Inattention + Impulsivity) You start one task, then jump to another, and another… and end up with five open tabs and nothing finished. It’s not laziness—it’s how your brain processes attention and motivation. Just because you relate to some of these doesn’t mean you have ADHD. But if they’re persistent and impact your daily life, it’s worth speaking to a mental health professional for a formal assessment.