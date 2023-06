تقارير: نغولو كانتي سينضم للاتحاد لمدة موسمين

Meeting ongoing in London to get the contract SIGNED for N’Golo Kanté to become new Al Ittihad player on €100m per season deal until June 2025. 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 #CFC



Saudi PIF delegation and Al Ittihad board are meeting with Kanté agents.



Here we go expected very soon. pic.twitter.com/afycYEPQDv