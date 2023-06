مبابي يتحدث عن أزمته مع باريس سان جيرمان ورحيل ميسي

Mbappé on Messi: “He’s one of greatest player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves”. 🇫🇷🇦🇷



“I don't quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn't get the respect he deserved in France”, told Gazzetta. pic.twitter.com/cBW7JUfyp5