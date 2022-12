فابريزيو رومانو: نادي الخليج السعودي قدم عرضا للتعاقد مع لويس سواريز

Luis Suárez has been approached by Saudi club Al-Khaleej on a 18 months deal but his decision is clear: he’s set to join Grêmio as free agent 🚨🇺🇾 #transfers #Gremio



Al-Khaleej offered $6m package but Gremio have full verbal agreement with Suárez, now waiting to sign documents. pic.twitter.com/YcSasYU9kE