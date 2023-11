بسبب الضوضاء.. رجل يقتل جاره وابن زوجة الأخير

A father and son have been shot dead in Brooklyn New York



SHOCKING FOOTAGE 🚨🚨🚨



Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and his 27-year-old stepson Chinwai Mode were shot to death on Sunday night, police say by their downstairs neighbor, 47-year-old Jason Pass, whom they had an ongoing noise… pic.twitter.com/mVjRXAQbzi