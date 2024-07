Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy. 🧸 #bellabrave