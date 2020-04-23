عواصف عاتية تجتاح ولايتين أمريكيتين (فيديو)

عواصف عاتية تجتاح ولايتين أمريكيتين...

المصدر: رويترز

لقي خمسة أشخاص على الأقل، مصرعهم وأصيب العشرات، جراء عواصف شديدة اجتاحت ولايتي أوكلاهوما وتكساس الأمريكيتين، يوم الأربعاء.

ونقلت شبكة "سي.إن.إن" الأمريكية عن مسؤولي الطوارئ قولهم، إن ثلاثة أشخاص لقوا مصرعهم، وأصيب 20 على الأقل في أونالاسكا بولاية تكساس، والتي تقع على بعد نحو 145 كيلومترا إلى الشمال من هيوستن.

وأضاف التقرير نقلا عن مسؤولين محليين، أن شخصين آخرين لقيا مصرعهما فى جنوب أوكلاهوما.

وقالت خدمة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية في هيوستن، إنها سترسل طواقم صباح اليوم الخميس، لمسح مسار (إعصار أونالاسكا).

