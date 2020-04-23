عواصف عاتية تجتاح ولايتين أمريكيتين (فيديو)

لقي خمسة أشخاص على الأقل، مصرعهم وأصيب العشرات، جراء عواصف شديدة اجتاحت ولايتي أوكلاهوما وتكساس الأمريكيتين، يوم الأربعاء.

ونقلت شبكة "سي.إن.إن" الأمريكية عن مسؤولي الطوارئ قولهم، إن ثلاثة أشخاص لقوا مصرعهم، وأصيب 20 على الأقل في أونالاسكا بولاية تكساس، والتي تقع على بعد نحو 145 كيلومترا إلى الشمال من هيوستن.

Officials say one person has died in a tornado that hit Madill, Oklahoma. A woman took this video as it came through. I worked miles from Madill when I reported for KXII. Thinking of everyone there and in its path. @KTULNews pic.twitter.com/uqTVs1DSIG

وأضاف التقرير نقلا عن مسؤولين محليين، أن شخصين آخرين لقيا مصرعهما فى جنوب أوكلاهوما.

Y'all please keep Onalaska Texas in your prayers. Never thought this would happen here. Been living here for my whole life, and nothing has happened like this. So heartbroken 💔😢

Big thanks to the people that will be up all night and day helping get all this cleaned up. #Texas pic.twitter.com/4yyRodqpdZ

— Chase Lawrence (@mrchaseter) April 23, 2020