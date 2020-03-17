الممثل العالمي كريستوفر هيفجو يعلن إصابته بكورونا

أعلن الممثل العالمي كريستوفر هيفجو نجم المسلسل الشهير Game of Thrones ”صراع العروش“، والذي لعب دور البطولة في المسلسل عن إصابته بفيروس ”كورونا“ المستجد (COVID19).
وأكد كريستوفر هيفجو الذي لعب أيضًا دورتموند جيانتسبان في سلسلة HBO إيجابية العينة التي أجراها بعد شعوره بأعراض البرد، إذْ كتب في منشور له عبر حسابه الموثق على موقع ”إنستقرام“، قائلًا: ”أجريت الاختبارت وكانت النتيجة إيجابية لـ Covid-19“.
وأردف الممثل الموجود حاليًا في النرويج قائلًا: ”نحن بصحة جيدة، لدي أعراض خفيفة من البرد فقط، وهناك أشخاصًا أكثر عرضة لخطر الإصابة بهذا الفيروس المدمر“.
وووجّه كريستوفر هيفجو، رسالة إلى المواطنين حول العالم بتوخي الحذر ونصحهم بغسل اليدين والابتعاد مسافة عن الآخرين فقال: ”أحثكم جميعًا على توخي الحذر الشديد؛ اغسلوا يديكموابتعدوا مسافة 1.5 متر عن الآخرين“.
وطالب الممثل العالمي الجميع بأن يقيموا حجر صحي وأن يفعلوا كل ما بوسعهم لمنع الفيروس كورونا من الانتشار، متابعًا: ”معًا يمكننا مكافحة هذا الفيروس وتجنب حدوث أزمة في مستشفياتنا“.
واختتم قائلًا: ”يرجى الاعتناء ببعضنا البعض للبقاء في صحة جيدة“.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
وظهر كريستوفر هيفجو بالإضافة إلى دوره في ”Game of Thrones“، في المسلسل التلفزيوني ”Beck“ وفي فيلم The Fate of the Furious.
يُذكر أن عدد من المشاهير سبقوا كريستوفر هيفجو، إلى الإصابة بفيروس كورونا بينهم الممثل إدريس إلبا وتوم هانكس.