خالد أبو النجا يثير الجدل مجددًا: المثلية طبيعة إنسانية وليست حرامًا (صور)

View this post on Instagram

An old photograph resurfaced lately! It's taken by my friend photographer Youssef Nabil. We took many pictures through the course of this shoot that was for our portfolio as models, me and Tamer Hagras. Youssef captured a moment that tells a story, It seems like a lifetime ago, but each time I see this photo I find it tells a new story, lately on Twitter someone posted it and called me Batikha! I am proud of being part of this artistic photography project, even if some people will see Batikh in it. What do you see?