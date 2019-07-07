الأمير هاري وميغان يعمدان ابنهما بـ“فستان تاريخي“ (صور)

قام الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ميركل السبت بتعميد طفلهما ارشي بكنيسة قصر ويندسور ، وتخليا عن الكثير من عادات العائلة الملكية ، لكنهما البسا ابنهما فستان التعميد الذي تناقلته العائلة الملكية في بريطانيا منذ 1841.
وحسب الحساب الرسمي لدوقة ساسكس، ، فإن الفستان له رمزية كبيرة ،فسبق أن ارتداه للتعميد الأمير جورج و الأميرة شارلوت وشقيقهم لويز أبناء عم ارشي .
كما انه فستان تعميد الملكة اليزابيث الثانية نفسها ،وكل أبنائها وأحفادها حسب موقع ”كلوزر“ .
ويعود تاريخ الفستان للعام 1841 ، حيث طلبته الملكة فيكتوريا خصيصا لابنتها الكبرى ،وهو مصنوع من دانتيلا ضاحية هونيتون.
وقد أمرت الملكة إليزابيث سنة 2004 بحياكة فستان مطابق للأصلي – الذي يصعب أن يصمد كل هذه السنوات- للحفاظ على العادة الملكية.
واختار الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان تعميد طفلهما الأول في حفل عائلي ضيق بعيدا عن الإعلام عكس المتعارف عليه ، كما أن شقيقتي الأميرة الراحلة ديانا تواجدتا في الصورة الرسمية للتعميد لأول مرة ، إلى جانب الأمير ويليام وزوجته كيت ميدلتون ، والأمير تشارلز وكاميلا بارلكر ، وأيضا والدة ميغان ميركل.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal