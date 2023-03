الثاني خلال شهر.. قطار يخرج عن القضبان في ولاية أوهايو الأمريكية (فيديو)

BREAKING: Yet another Norfolk Southern train has just derailed in Ohio again.



Details:

- Derailment just took place in Springfield, Ohio.

- Large hazmat and emergency response en route

