شاهد بالفيديو والصور.. الأفاعي تغزو منازل الناجين من الفيضانات في الهند

تفاجأ الناجون من أسوأ فيضانات تضرب ولاية كيرالا جنوب الهند، بالأفاعي والعقارب تغزو منازلهم.

وتداول نشطاء وقنوات محلية مقاطع فيديو توثق كيف وجدت الأفاعي والعقارب طريقها عبر المياه لاقتحام المنازل الغارقة، لتهدد بدورها أرواح الناجين من الفيضانات.

وسجلت مستشفيات مناطق عدة في الولاية ارتفاعا ملحوظا بعدد المصابين بلدغات الأفاعي والعقارب السامة.

Snakes. The next challenge after flood waters recede in Kerala. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/DMRBLq06Vh

ونقلت وسائل إعلام محلية على لسان شهود عيان إنهم تفاجأوا بوجود أفاع في منازلهم مختبئة في أرفف الخزائن وتحت أغراضهم الخاصة.

وتداول نشطاء مقطع فيديو لامرأة تحاول جاهدة منع أفعى ضخمة من دخول حوش منزلها مستخدمة عصى تضرب بها الأرض لإخافتها.

Snake alert issued in India's Kerala state as residents return home after devastating floods which killed around 400 people and have prompted reptiles and rodents to hide inside abandoned houses pic.twitter.com/ImeYJVHGKX

وقال صائد أفاع، في تصريح أدلى به لصحيفة “هندوستان تايمز” إنه اصطاد 5 أفاع من نوع كوبرا في الأيام القليلة الماضية، وجد واحدة منها في خزانة بالطابق الثاني بأحد المنازل وأخرى في رف منزل.

After the flood.. shocking pictures emerging from #Kerala. As the water receding in some areas the real pictures of ruined houses emerges. Snakes on the doors and mudfilled furnitures..

Dear world, we still have hope on you. #HelpKerala #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/msL2v1s4kF

— M.Unnikrishnan (@unnis_m) August 20, 2018