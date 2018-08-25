شاهد بالفيديو والصور.. الأفاعي تغزو منازل الناجين من الفيضانات في الهند

تفاجأ الناجون من أسوأ فيضانات تضرب ولاية كيرالا جنوب الهند، بالأفاعي والعقارب تغزو منازلهم.

وتداول نشطاء وقنوات محلية مقاطع فيديو توثق كيف وجدت الأفاعي والعقارب طريقها عبر المياه لاقتحام المنازل الغارقة، لتهدد بدورها أرواح الناجين من الفيضانات.

وسجلت مستشفيات مناطق عدة في الولاية ارتفاعا ملحوظا بعدد المصابين بلدغات الأفاعي والعقارب السامة.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام محلية على لسان شهود عيان إنهم تفاجأوا بوجود أفاع في منازلهم مختبئة في أرفف الخزائن وتحت أغراضهم الخاصة.

وتداول نشطاء مقطع فيديو لامرأة تحاول جاهدة منع أفعى ضخمة من دخول حوش منزلها مستخدمة عصى تضرب بها الأرض لإخافتها.

وقال صائد أفاع، في تصريح أدلى به لصحيفة “هندوستان تايمز” إنه اصطاد 5 أفاع من نوع كوبرا في الأيام القليلة الماضية، وجد واحدة منها في خزانة بالطابق الثاني بأحد المنازل وأخرى في رف منزل.

